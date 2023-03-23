Pakistan squad arrives in UAE for T20 series against Afghanistan

The first match will be played on March 24

23 March,2023 09:34 am

DUBAI (Web Desk) – Pakistan cricket team has arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to play three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shared photos on Twitter, showing the national squad is being welcomed at a hotel on arrival.

Earlier, Afghanistan Cricket Board and PCB jointly agreed to make slight tweaks to the itinerary of Afghanistan’s home three-match T20I series against Pakistan. The start of the series was brought forward by a day and will now start on March 24, with the last two games to be played on March 26 and 27 in Sharjah, UAE.

A day earlier, the newly appointed Pakistan skipper, Shadab Khan vowed to play aggressive and progressive cricket in three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

Taking to Twitter, Shadab expressed his views over his appointment as the skipper of the T20 side, saying, "A dream for any Pakistani to captain the national cricket team. Can’t thank Allah enough."

Expressing his feelings on leading the national team for the first time, Shadab said, "Really excited to lead this young team, loads of talent. He also stressed the need for backing the newcomers, saying, "Backing the youngsters is important as they are our future."

Pakistan squad

Shadab Khan (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan

Afghanistan Squad

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Malik, Naveen ul Haq and Rashid Khan (c)