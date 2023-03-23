Congratulations pour in as Babar Azam receives Sitara-e-Imtiaz award

Cricket Cricket Congratulations pour in as Babar Azam receives Sitara-e-Imtiaz award

Congratulations pour in as Babar Azam receives Sitara-e-Imtiaz award

23 March,2023 01:17 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has become the youngest person to receive Sitara-e-Imtiaz, a prestigious civil award, for his spending achievements in the field of sports.

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman conferred the award on the 28-year-old star batsman at an investiture ceremony held at the Governor House on the eve of the Pakistan Day (March 23).

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam maintained a healthy lead at the top of the ODI batting rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

Babar, who was exceptional with both the bat and captaincy for Peshawar Zalmi in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), earlier this week maintained a healthy lead at the top of the ODI batting rankings released by the ICC.

Besides being an excellent batter, Babar had proven to be brilliant captain despite being so young. It was due to Babar's able leadership that Pakistan had played in the semi-final of the ICC World T20 2021 and the final of ICC World T20 2022. In 11 matches, Babar had amassed 522 runs with a handy average of 52.20 and scored an enterprising 115.

He also proved his critics wrong in terms of scoring quickly as he kept on to play a crucial role for the Zalmi.

In the past, spin wizard Abdul Qadir, ace all-rounder Shahid Afridi, legendary batter Younis Khan and former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed were among the cricketers who had received the Sitara-e-Imtiaz award.

As Babar Azam received the award, fans thronged to Twitter to congratulate him. Here are some reactions;