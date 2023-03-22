Shadab vows to play aggressive cricket against Afghanistan

Shadab stresses the need for backing for youngsters

22 March,2023 11:23 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The newly appointed Pakistan skipper, Shadab Khan vowed on Wednesday to play aggressive and progressive cricket in three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

Taking to Twitter, Shadab expressed his views over his appointment as the skipper of the T20 side, saying, "A dream for any Pakistani to captain the national cricket team. Can’t thank Allah enough."

Expressing his feelings on leading the national team for the first time, Shadab said, "Really excited to lead this young team, loads of talent.

He also stressed the need for backing the newcomers, saying, "Backing the youngsters is important as they are our future."

On Tuesday, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced the squad for the home series in Sharjah against Pakistan.

For the three-match T20I series, which will start on March 24, Rashid Khan, who had a fabulous season for the Lahore Qalandars, will lead his team against Pakistan. All the games, which will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, are likely to witness flamboyance from both sides.

Ace all-rounder Mohammad Nabi had been recalled for the series, while Sediqullah was also set to make his T20I debut for the first time. While Rahmat Shah and Hazratullah Zazai had been rested.

Afghanistan Squad

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Malik, Naveen ul Haq and Rashid Khan (c)

Reserves

Nangyal Kharoti, Zahir Khan and Nijat Masoud