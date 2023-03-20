Wasim Akram pens birthday wish for wife Shaniera
Cricket
Akram concludes his note with heart emoji
LAHORE (Web Desk) – Former cricketing great Wasim Akram penned on Monday birthday wish for his wife Shaniera Akram, which left fans awestruck.
Mr Akram, who had a nightmare along with his team Karachi Kings in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has now moved forward with great spirits and wrote a "lovely" note for his wife on his Twitter account. Along with the note, he shared his glimpses with his wife.
"Happy Birthday to the love of my life, Shaniera. Have a great year ahead. Can't wait to see you soon, inshAllah,", penned the legendary cricketer.
He concluded his note by penning a heart emoticon.
- Happy Birthday to the love of my li pic.twitter.com/Wkqo6X8tt5— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) March 20, 2023