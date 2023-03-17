Eliminator 2: Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandars eye PSL8 final spot

The winner will face Multan Sultans in final game of the tournament

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qaladars will fight for a place in the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, today (Friday).

The winner of the Eliminator 2 will face Multan Sultans in the final, which will be played on Saturday as it has been rescheduled due to weather condition in Lahore.

Babar Azam-led Zalmi will enter the Eliminator 2 with confidence as they knocked out Islamabad United from the PSL on Thursday with 13-run victory.

Brilliant spells of pace bowling in the middle and death overs from Salman Irshad and Aamir Jamal helped Peshawar Zalmi defend 183 successfully against United. The defeat had brought Islamabad United’s Pakistan Super League 8 journey to a halt.

Islamabad United were cruising towards the target comfortably thanks to half-centuries from Sohaib Maqsood (60 off 48, seven fours and two sixes) and Alex Hales (57 off 37, seven fours and two sixes), but Salman’s incredible use of variations - that saw him return an economical two for 18 from four overs – and Aamir’s (two for 36) near perfect reverse-swing derailed the run chase.

While Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars faced defeat in the Qualifier on Wednesday when Multan thrashed Qalandars by 84 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium. Kieron Pollard’s late blitz propelled Multan Sultans to 160 for five before a sizzling opening spell from Sheldron Cottrell derailed the run chase. Lahore Qalandars’ poor show resulted in a paltry 76 all out – the lowest-ever HBL PSL total scored on Pakistani soil – in only 14.3 overs.