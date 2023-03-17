New Zealand 109-1 at tea in rain-hit start to Sri Lanka Test

17 March,2023 11:38 am

WELLINGTON (AFP) - Devon Conway hit a half-century as hosts New Zealand reached 109-1 at tea against Sri Lanka after a rain-delayed start to the second Test on Friday.

Conway went into the break on 73 off 94 balls at Wellington’s Basin Reserve after Sri Lanka won the toss and put New Zealand in to bat.

His partnership of 87 with Tom Latham ended when his fellow opener spooned a catch off the bowling of Kasun Rajitha to deep square, where Prabath Jayasuriya made the catch.

There was a damp start to the 2,500th Test match in cricket history as heavy overnight rain delayed the coin toss until after lunch.

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne opted to give his bowlers an early opportunity to use the green wicket to attack the New Zealand batters.

Conway responded by sending 12 fours to the boundary during his impressive knock.

Sri Lanka made one change from the team that lost the first Test on the final ball in Christchurch, with wicketkeeper Nishan Madushka making his debut in place of Niroshan Dickwella.

New Zealand were forced into a single switch with seamer Doug Bracewell playing his first Test since 2016, replacing Neil Wagner, who tore a hamstring in the first Test.

It is the first time Bracewell has played a Test match alongside his cousin Michael. New Zealand are chasing a third straight Test win.