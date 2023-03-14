Latham to lead New Zealand in ODIs v Sri Lanka as regulars jet off to IPL

Latham to lead New Zealand in ODIs v Sri Lanka as regulars jet off to IPL

The three-match series begins on March 25 and ends on March 31

14 March,2023 09:00 am

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Tom Latham will lead New Zealand's one-day international team in the three-match series against Sri Lanka later this month with regulars such as Kane Williamson set to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), New Zealand Cricket said on Monday.



Williamson (Gujarat Titans), Tim Southee (Kolkata Knight Riders), Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner (both Chennai Super Kings) will be released early after the current test series against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Finn Allen (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Lockie Ferguson (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Glenn Phillips (Sunrisers Hyderabad) will leave the squad after the first ODI.



The three-match series begins on March 25 and ends on March 31, the same day the 2023 IPL season kicks off. Tom Blundell and Will Young are back in the squad while uncapped players Chad Bowes and Ben Lister have also been called up. Lister, Mark Chapman and Henry Nicholls will join the squad ahead of the second ODI.



"Chad has been impressive for a number of seasons at the top of the order for Canterbury as well as being an excellent fielder," coach Gary Stead said in a statement.

"We are set to play 16 white ball matches between now and the start of May so there will be a number of chances for players to test themselves in familiar and unfamiliar conditions.



"Tom Blundell, in particular, is someone who we've been hugely impressed by in international cricket over the past 18 months as a leader in the test team and then domestically with the Wellington Firebirds."



Squad:

Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen (ODI 1), Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman (ODI 2 & 3), Lockie Ferguson (ODI 1), Matt Henry, Ben Lister (ODI 2 & 3), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls (ODI 2 & 3), Glenn Phillips (ODI 1), Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young.