PSL8, Match 28: Confident Multan Sultans take on Quetta Gladiators today

Mohammad Rizwan's side stands at third place on points table

11 March,2023 10:37 am

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Multan Sultans are set to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators in the 28th match of the Pakistan Super League 8 (PSL8) at Pindi Cricket Stadium today (Saturday).

Mohammad Rizwan’s side will enter the match with confidence as it qualified for the playoff round after beating Peshawar Zalmi on Friday. Sultans are stood at third place on the points table after winning five matches of total nine they have played so far.

Peshawar Zalmi failed to defend 240 runs or more for the second successive time as Multan Sultans won the 486-run thriller by four wickets to storm into the PSL8 playoffs in front of another full-house at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Rilee Rossouw stroked the fastest PSL century off 41 balls, improving his own record by two balls, and Kieron Pollard blasted a 25-ball 52 as Multan Sultans achieved the 243-run target with five balls to spare. Multan Sultans needed 18 off two overs and three runs in the last over.

On the other hand, Gladiators seem under pressure with winning only three out of nine matches they have played so far. However, the Sarfaraz Ahmed’s team would attempt to make a comeback in today’s match in a bid to qualify for the next round.

Squads:

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, Ihsanullah

Quetta Gladiators: Omair Yousuf, Martin Guptill, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran, Umar Akmal, Dwaine Pretorius, Naseem Shah, Naveen-ul-Haq, Aimal Khan