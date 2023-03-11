'Unreal' Usman hammers fastest PSL hundred

Breaks Rilee Rossouw's 41-ball ton record

11 March,2023 09:09 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Studded with nine maximums and 12 fours, Multan Sultans' opener Usman Khan on Saturday hammered the fastest hundred in the 28th contest of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8), powering Sultans to a record 263-runs pileup against Quetta Gladiators.

Usman broke Rilee Rossouw’s 41-ball hundred he had scored in Sultan’s match against Zalmi a day ago (Friday) which helped Sultan chase a mammoth 243 runs, with a 36-ball ton. He was stumped behind the wicket by QG wicketkeeper Umar Akmal when he stepped outside the wide line to hit another six on QG captain Muhammad Nawaz’s delivery.

Khan had scored 81 off 50 balls at his first appearance in the PSL6 while batting for now-rivals Quetta Gladiators. A Twitter user wrote, "Bitter Ex ,Usman khan what a hundred man".

However, the 27-year-old opened the PSL8's first match with a duck and was made to settle. But again today, he proved his selection right by scoring the fastest ton.

His teammate Rossouw celebrated Khan’s record by flying his bat in the air and a welcoming smile on his face. Russow had scored eight sixes and 12 fours.

Social media went full of praise for the 27-year-old right-hand batter with cricketers flocking in to cherish him.

