Bavuma nears elusive century as South Africa struggle

10 March,2023 07:10 pm

Johannesburg (AFP) – South African captain Temba Bavuma edged closer to an elusive second Test century while his teammates struggled on the third day of the second Test against the West Indies at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday.

Bavuma was 81 not out as South Africa reached 145 for five at tea, an overall lead of 214.

It was hard going for the host nation against disciplined West Indian bowling with only 141 runs scored in 56 overs from the start of play.

All-rounder Kyle Mayers set the tone for an attritional day when he took two early wickets.

The medium-paced Mayers opened the bowling when South Africa resumed at four for no wicket and had success with his fourth delivery when Dean Elgar steered a wide ball to gully, where Roston Chase held the catch.

Four overs later Tony de Zorzi chopped a ball from Mayers into his stumps and Bavuma walked in with South Africa on eight for two.

While Bavuma set about compiling his 21st Test half-century – to go with a solitary century – none of his teammates was able to offer him significant support.

Opening batsman Aiden Markram looked solid until he was caught behind for 18 off a good ball from Kemar Roach which climbed off the pitch and moved away just enough to catch the edge of his bat.

Ryan Rickelton played a loose shot to be caught behind off part-time left-arm seamer Raymon Reifer for 10 and Heinrich Klaasen fell to a top-edged pull against Alzarri Joseph for 14.

Wiaan Mulder, who like Rickelton and Klaasen has yet to play a significant Test innings, was 15 not out at tea.

He helped Bavuma add an unbeaten 42 for the sixth wicket in the highest partnership of the innings.

South Africa lead the two-Test series after winning the opener in Centurion by 87 runs.

Brief scores:

South Africa 320 and 145-5 (T. Bavuma 81 not out; K. Mayers 2-17)

West Indies 251

Match situation: South Africa lead by 214 runs with five wickets remaining in the second innings

Toss: South Africa