Cricket Cricket Islamabad United in hot waters as Azam Khan suffers finger injury

No surety if he will be able to play upcoming matches

10 March,2023 06:53 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Islamabad United (IU) firebrand Azam Khan sustained an injury on the ring finger of his left hand which impeded his way to showcase his batting skills in the IU’s contest against Lahore Qalandars.

IU wrote on Twitter, “He will not be available to bat in the second innings of the HBL PSL Match 26, against Lahore Qalandars”. However, the team has not confirmed yet whether he will be able to play upcoming matches or not. IU are in a critical position as futher defeats in the PSL could restrict their way to the playoffs.

IU wicketkeeper suffered the injury while keeping in the 13th over of the first innings. Rehmanullah Gurbaz gloved his hands to replace Azam for the remaining overs.

The United dealt a major blow as Qalandars outsmarted them by 119 runs in the 26th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8). Azam has been a key player in powering IU to blistering knocks cum wins against opponents in various matches.