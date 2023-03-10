PSL8, Match 27: Peshawar Zalmi lock horns with Multan Sultans today

Both teams have eight points on board

10 March,2023 12:12 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Peshawar Zalmi is set to taken on Multan Sultans in the 27th match of the Pakistan Super League's 8th edition (PSL8) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The match will start at 7:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time. Mohammad Rizwan’s side and Babar Azam’s yellow force have eight points on board as both have won four matches out of the eight they have played so far.

Today’s match is expected to witness high tension as both sides cannot afford to lose a match as the Gladiators are right behind them on the points table.

Zalmi have showed brilliant performance with the bat but the situation with the ball is other way around. In previous match, Babar Azam smashed 115 off 65 – his first PSL century – while his opening partner Saim Ayub hit 74 off just 34 balls to build a towering target of 241 runs for Gladiators.

However, the poor bowling performance could not prevent the opponents from achieving the target as Jason Roy trumped Mr Azam’s historic knock to help team win the match.

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, Ihsanullah

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Haris (wk), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, Sufyan Muqeem