PSL 8: Qalandars bat first against United

09 March,2023 06:59 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Lahore Qalandars opted to bat first against Islamabad United in the 26th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Islamabad United



Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hassan Ali, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

