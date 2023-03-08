PSL 8: Zalmi bat first against Gladiators

Cricket Cricket PSL 8: Zalmi bat first against Gladiators

PSL 8: Zalmi bat first against Gladiators

08 March,2023 07:04 pm

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) – Peshawar Zalmi opted to bat first against Quetta Gladiators in the 25th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was injured during his last outing was not playing today. The Gladiators handed the gloves to Umar Akmal and Mohammad Nawaz was leading the visitors.

SQUADS

Peshawar Zalmi

Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Wahab Riaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshad Iqbal, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

— Peshawar Zalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) March 8, 2023

Quetta Gladiators



Martin Guptill, Jason Roy, Will Smeed, Iftikhar Alam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz (c), Umar Akmal (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Aimal Khan

— Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) March 8, 2023