Haris Rauf finally realises his dream of taking Babar's wicket

Babar burst to laughter at his desire

08 March,2023 04:02 pm

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) – Lahore Qalandars pacer Harris Rauf finally saw his dream of taking Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam's wicket turning into reality in the 23rd contest of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8).

A day ago, a video went viral on social media wherein Rauf was seen saying to Babar in his face that he wanted to take his wicket. “No matter what happens, I just want to take your wicket as Kohli and you are the exception right now”, he said. Babar burst into laughter at Rauf’s desire.

Rauf saw his dream turning into reality in Qalandars’ match against Zalmi when Babar was caught by David Weisse. Peshawar won the contest by 35 runs.

