PSL-8: Battle for play offs gets interesting

Cricket Cricket PSL-8: Battle for play offs gets interesting

Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans will give their best to make place in play offs

08 March,2023 03:03 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The loss of Multan Sultans in match against Islamabad United in the 8th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) has brought the competition to an interesting position.

Shaheen Shah Afridi led Lahore Qalandars and Shadab Khan led Islamabad United have already qualified for play-offs with 12 points each. So far 24 matches have been played in the tournament.

Karachi Kings, having played nine matches, is at the bottom with four points while all other teams will play two matches each. Quetta Gladiators is on number five with four points while Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi are at number three and four, respectively, with eight points each.

Quetta Gladiators have to win their both matches from Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans to place them in the top four teams. The match between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will be an important one to decide another team that would qualify for the top four teams.

