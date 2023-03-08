Afghanistan to host Pakistan for three T20Is at Sharjah

Three matches scheduled to be played on March 25, 27 and 29, Afghanistan Cricket Board

08 March,2023 02:37 am

KABUL (Web Desk) - Afghanistan will host Pakistan for three Twenty20 Internationals (T20I) in the first bilateral series between the neighbors in Sharjah later this month.

The series against Pakistan will kick off the home season, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said. The first three matches of Afghanistan's domestic T20I series against Pakistan will be played in Sharjah on March 25, 27 and 29.

According to media reports, Team Pakistan will leave for Sharjah on March 22 under captaincy of Babar Azam while some new players are also being expected to be included in the Pakistan T20I squad on basis of their Pakistan Super League (PSL) performance during the ongoing season.

Australia was scheduled to play Afghanistan in a one-day international series to open the home season of Afghanistan this year but Cricket Australia opted not to participate in protest of treatment of women in the war-torn country. For the same reason Cricket Australia had declined to host Afghanistan for a Test match in November 2021.

Pakistan's decision to play his squad was hailed by ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf. He said, "The Pakistan Cricket Board's desire to play Afghanistan in March is greatly appreciated. For two neighboring nations this is a tremendous accomplishment."

This will be the first bilateral series between Afghanistan and Pakistan. However, in international competitions the two teams have faced each other in three T20Is and four ODIs.

