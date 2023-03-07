Saim, Babar helped Zalmi set mammoth 208-run target against Qalandars

Cricket Cricket Saim, Babar helped Zalmi set mammoth 208-run target against Qalandars

Saim, Babar helped Zalmi set mammoth 208-run target against Qalandars

07 March,2023 05:04 pm

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) – Saim Ayub’s 36-ball 48 and Babar Azam’s 41-ball 50 powered Peshawar Zalmi to a mammoth total against Lahore Qalandars in the 23rd match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

After opting to bat, Saim and Babar had made a formidable partnership. The partnership had flown along to 107 off 66 deliveries. The partnership really paved way for the rest of the Zalmi batters to improvise.

Saim Ayub had smacked eight boundaries and three sixes in 36 balls, smashing 68.

Babar Azam looked belligerent for his 41-ball 50, lacing with four boundaries and two sixes.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, was once again showed brilliance with the willow, scoring 16-ball 36 and clobbered two fours and three maximums.

Haseebullah Khan (12) was flummoxed by Qalandars’ captain Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Mohammad Haris (9), Rovman Powell (9), Aamer Jamal (5), Azmatullah Omarzai (0), Wahab Riaz (0) and Arshad Iqbal (1) failed to show any significant resistance.

Skipper Shaheen Afridi (4-31) spearheaded the Qalandars’ bowling and scooped up four wickets.

Haris Rauf (2-35), Zaman Khan (2-30) and Rashid Khan (2-41) bagged two wickets apiece.

Sikandar Raza remained wicketless and conceded 21.

David Wiese remained wicketless and conceded 39.



