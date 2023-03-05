PSL 8: United to field against Gladiators

PSL 8: United to field against Gladiators

05 March,2023 06:52 pm

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) – Islamabad United elected to field first against Quetta Gladiators in the 21st match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Sunday.

Before the match, the United were spotted at the third spot with fours and locked horns with a bottom dwellers Gladiators.

SQUADS

Islamabad United

R Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk) Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Hassan Ali, Rumman Raees, Fazalhaq Farooqi



— Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) March 5, 2023

Quetta Gladiators

Yasir Khan, Will Smeed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Umar Akmal, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Umaid Asif, Naveen-ul-Haq, Naseem Shah

— Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) March 5, 2023