PSL-8: Qalandars thrash Sultans by 21 runs

Cricket Cricket PSL-8: Qalandars thrash Sultans by 21 runs

PSL-8: Qalandars thrash Sultans by 21 runs

04 March,2023 11:12 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore Qalanders defeated Multan Sultans by 21 runs in the twentieth contest of the Pakistan Super League eighth season.

Qalandars , while batting first, gave Sultans target of 181 with Abdullah Shafiq (48 runs) and Sam Billings (54runs) as their top performers.

Anwar Ali and Ihsanullah grabbed two wickets each.

Multan Sultans, in response, was all out for 159 runs with Kieron Pollard got out on 39 runs as their top performer.

Rashid Khan from Qalandars took three wickets.

Previously, the two sides met in the opening match of the tournament where Lahore emerged victorious by 1 run in a thrilling finish. The two sides also met on the final last year, with Lahore beating Multan by 42 runs.

As for the overall head to head record, Qalandars and Sultans have faced each other 14 times throughout PSL history. Both sides share the spoils with 7 wins each.

