PSL-8: Qalandars win toss, choose to bat against Sultans

04 March,2023 07:41 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and opted to bat first against Multan Sultans at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars currently sit at the top of the table with 5 wins in their 6 matches. They are undefeated in front of their home crowd and will be hoping to continue their winning streak in front of their passionate fans.

Multan Sultans currently are at the second spot with 4 wins in 6 matches. After a sensational run in Multan, where they won 4 and lost 1, they had a horrid time in Karachi as they convincingly lost to the home side. They will be aiming to bounce back quickly and go equal on points with Lahore at the top of the PSL standings.

The two sides met in the opening match of the tournament where Lahore emerged victorious by 1 run in a thrilling finish. The two sides also met on the final last year, with Lahore beating Multan by 42 runs.

As for the overall head to head record, Qalandars and Sultans have faced each other 14 times throughout PSL history. Both sides share the spoils with 7 wins each.