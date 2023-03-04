PSL8: Hasan Ali pulls of jaw-dropping relay catch in Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings

The star grabbed the bail mid-air and threw it to co-fielder to complete the stunt

04 March,2023 12:19 pm

RAWAPINDI (Web Desk) – Pakistan’s star players Hasan Ali left cricket fans stunned by pulling of an excellent relay catch at boundary during Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8) at the Pindi Stadium on Friday.

The viral video shows Karachi Kings batter Irfan Khan smashing bowler Tom Curran towards the boundary. The ball was close to hit the boundary for six when Hasan Ali displayed jaw-dropping fielding skills as he grabbed the ball mid-air, threw it back to co-fielder Rassie Van Der Dussen who successfully caught the ball to complete a spectacular relay catch.

Islamabad United set the record for their highest chase in the HBL Pakistan Super League as Azam Khan’s sparkling 72 not out off 41 (eight fours and four sixes) helped them roll over Karachi Kings’ 201 with six wickets and four balls spare at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday. Never before had Islamabad United – the two-time champions – chased a target of 200 or more.