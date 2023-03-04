David Warner wants to know when he can join PSL

Expresses his desire to participate in PSL in an Instagram comment

04 March,2023 10:13 am

(Web Desk) - David Warner, Australian opener, known for his aggressive batting style expressed his eagerness to play for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Commenting on an Instagram post shared by Qalandars’ spin maestro Rashid Khan hailing the heat of the LQ’s game against Quetta Gladiators, he wrote, “When can I play”.

Last year during Australia’s tour to Pakistan, Warner, while talking to the virtual press conference, had revealed the reason behind his not participating in the marquee event so far.

“We are often playing international cricket during the window of the PSL. That is the reason why I could not take part in the tournament,” he said.

