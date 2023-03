PSL 8: Kings bat first against United

03 March,2023 06:48 pm

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) – Karachi Kings opted to bat first against Islamabad United in 19th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

After losing the toss, United skipper Shadab Khan said he wanted to field first. The United who was playing its first home game for the session welcomed Shadab Khan and celebrated fast bowler Hasan Ali’s 200 wickets in T20s format.

SQUADS

Islamabad United

Colin Munro, Alex Hales, RVD Dussen, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Mubasir Khan, Hassan Ali, Rumman Raees

Karachi Kings

Matthew Wade, Adam Rossington (wk), Tayyab Tahir, Sharjeel Khan, Irfan Khan Niazi, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Andrew Tye, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Tabraiz Shamsi

