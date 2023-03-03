Roy ton powers England to 326-7 in second Bangladesh ODI

Cricket Cricket Roy ton powers England to 326-7 in second Bangladesh ODI

Roy ton powers England to 326-7 in second Bangladesh ODI

03 March,2023 06:05 pm

Dhaka (AFP) – Jason Roy struck 132 off 124 balls and Jos Buttler added a half-century as England posted a daunting 326-7 in the second one-day international against Bangladesh on Friday in Dhaka.

Bangladesh elected to bowl first and kept the tourists in check at the start, before opener Roy and skipper Buttler gave England lift-off with their fourth-wicket stand of 109.

Moeen Ali added a late blitz of 42 runs from 35 balls for reigning one-day and T20 world champions England at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

England are the first side in five years to score over 300 runs there.

Sam Curran, one of two changes from the team that won the first match by three wickets, also played his part with an unbeaten 33 off 19 balls.

But top-order batsmen Phil Salt (7), James Vince (5) and first-match centurion Dawid Malan (11) all fell cheaply.

Roy hit the only six of his knock off Mehidy Hasan Miraz before making his 12th ODI century with four singles from the next four balls he faced.

He then lashed six fours in quick succession, but departed when Shakib Al Hasan had him out leg before.

Buttler took over the charge after Roy's departure until he was dismissed by Mehidy for 76 off 64 balls.

Taskin Ahmed was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers with 3-66.

The final match is on Monday in Chittagong.

The three-match series is crucial preparation for the World Cup in India later this year.