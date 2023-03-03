PSL8: Brilliant Sikandar Raza innings against Gladiators creates real buzz on Twitter

Raza’s splendid 34-ball 71 helped Lahore Qalandars to a miraculous 17-run win over Quetta Gladiators

03 March,2023 09:39 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Sikandar Raza’s masterclass batting and unreal fielding helped Lahore Qalandars to a miraculous 17-run win over Quetta Gladiators on Thursday night at the Gaddafi Stadium in the Punjab capital.

Shaheen Afridi’s side was seven down for only 50 at the halfway stage of their innings, but Sikandar’s surreal inning of 34-ball 71 propelled them to 148 after which an outstanding performance with the ball and excellent fielding restricted Quetta Gladiators to 131 for seven.

The in-form Raza sparked frenzy on social media where cricket fans are singing the praises of his performance as Sikandar Raza has become a trend on Twitter. Let’s see, how people reacted to his powerful knock against Gladiators;

