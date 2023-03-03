Game performance has nothing to do with marriage, says Shadab

Game performance has nothing to do with marriage, says Shadab

Modern day cricket demands patience

03 March,2023 10:30 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Newlywed Islamabad United (IU) skipper Shadab Khan said performance in the game had nothing to do with marriage.

Addressing a press conference, he said IU was romped by Lahore Qalandars as we committed some mistakes. “The way we are playing cricket produces such results sometimes”, he added. We would not change, he said, our style.

Commenting on Karachi Kings’ performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL8) so far, he said though the Kings were languishing behind, they could strike back. “You have to learn to be patient when you are playing modern-day cricket”, he added.

Responding to a question about the effect of marriage on performance, he said they are unrelated adding that he wanted to score the fastest hundred. “Saqlain Mushtaq [his father-in-law] is still “Saqi bhai” for me”, he added.