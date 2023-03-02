PSL 8: Gladiators opt to bowl first against Qalandars

02 March,2023 07:01 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Quetta Gladiators opted to field first against Lahore Qalandars in the 18th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Qaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

In the last five encounters, Qalandars won on three and Gladiators on two occasions.



Gladiators made three changes in their squad, while the Qalandars were unchanged.

SQUADS

Quetta Gladiators

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Martin Guptill, Yasir Khan, Will Smeed, Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Odean Smith, Naveen ul Haq and Umaid Asif

Lahore Qalandars

Shaheen Afridi (c), Tahir Baig, Sam Billings (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan

