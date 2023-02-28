Pakistan earn direct qualification to ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan made it by virtue of being the second highest ranked team as of 27 February 2023

28 February,2023 01:41 pm

DUBAI (Web Desk) – Pakistan women’s cricket team has qualified for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 as the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the automatic qualifiers after the end of the eighth edition of the tournament in Cape Town on Sunday.

Overall, eight teams have earned direct qualification while remaining two spots will be identified through a Global Qualifier.

As per the qualification process, the top three teams from each group earn direct qualification along with the hosts and the highest ranked team outside of the six direct qualifiers from the 10-team tournament.

Australia, New Zealand and South Africa are the teams to earn direct qualification as the top three teams of Group 1 in the league stage while England, India and the West Indies similarly make it from Group 2.

Bangladesh qualified as hosts of the ninth edition of the tournament while Pakistan made it by virtue of being the next highest ranked team in the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings as of 27 February 2023.

The remaining two spots will be identified through a Global Qualifier to be held in early 2024. The dates and venues of this tournament will be announced in due course.

From the teams who played in this year’s tournament, Sri Lanka and Ireland are the teams failing to get direct qualification. Sri Lanka are currently ranked eighth in the rankings while Ireland are 10th.