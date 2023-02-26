Fakhar-powered Qalandars set target of 242 for Zalmi

26 February,2023 10:10 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Thanks to the bulldozing knock of Fakhar Zaman, Lahore Qalandars gave Peshawar Zalmi the target of 242.

Zaman made quick-fired 96 while Abdullah Shafiq’s bat also helped Qalandars with his 75 runs knock.

Wahab Riaz got two wickets despite proving expensive with the ball.

Earlier, in the fifteenth match of the PSL-8, Shaheen Shah Afridi of Lahore Qalandars chose to bat first after winnng the toss against the Peshawar Zalmi.

