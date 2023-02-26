Glad tidings for cricket fans in Lahore, Rawalpindi

26 February,2023 09:37 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi announced on Sunday that Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi will be played as mentioned in the schedule.

Sethi thanked Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for agreeing to share the cost of lighting routes during PSL matches in Lahore.

The Punjab government and PCB were still negotiating the terms of the match's security in Lahore and Rawalpindi, with the former seeking Rs450 million.

The arrangement between the Punjab government and the cricket board is on a "one-off basis," claims a press release afterwards published by the PCB.

"It brings me great pleasure that the devoted and ardent cricket fans of Lahore will now have the opportunity to watch the top T20 cricket players of the modern era compete for the renowned Supernova Trophy in live action. The league has already set the stage for thrilling and exciting matches following the games played in Karachi and Multan, and I am convinced that more fascinating and nerve-wracking games will be played over the coming days.

"I also want to express my gratitude to the franchise owners for providing the PCB with unwavering support during this process. The press announcement quoted Sethi as saying, "We remain dedicated to working with the local governments and sharing with them ideas and suggestions on how they might use the HBL PSL more strategically to earn revenues.