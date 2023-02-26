PM Shehbaz assures Sethi of support for PSL 8 security expenditure

The assurance follows deadlock between the PCB and the Punjab government

26 February,2023

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee's Chairman Najam Sethi on Sunday phoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding deadlock with the Punjab government over security expenditures of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight's Lahore and Rawalpindi leg.

The premier gave Sethi assurance and full support over the issue, sources told Dunya News.

The fate of PSL matches in two Punjab cities including the final scheduled to take place in Lahore on March 19 hangs in balance as Punjab's interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi insisted that his cabinet is not willing to back off from the security expenditures for holding the tournament.

Naqvi had told reporters in Lahore that the Punjab government had spent Rs600 million on the PSL last year, but his cabinet is not ready to bear the expenses this time owing to being an interim setup.

Sethi contacted the premier and briefed him on the issue of security expenses, said the sources, adding that PM Shehbaz assured the PCB chief of complete support and assistance.

The PCB chairman said that the matches will have to be shifted to Karachi if the government does not stop demanding money for security, refusing to fulfil the demands.

The PCB chief said that the PSL is a national tournament and the national institutions are responsible for its arrangements.