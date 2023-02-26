PSL 8: Thieves take away security cameras installed at Gaddafi Stadium

26 February,2023 11:15 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Unidentified persons stole expensive security cameras installed at Gaddafi Stadium to cover Pakistan Super League 8 matches, PCB officials told police on Sunday.

The suspects also took away fiber cables, generators and batteries.There is CCTV footage of the thieves escaping but they could not be arrested.

The Gulberg police registered two cases and launched investigation. The incident took place despite presence of PCB security guards, police and rangers.

