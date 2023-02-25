Kamran Akmal advises to boycott world cup scheduled in India

25 February,2023

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Kamran Akmal, pakistan’s wicketkeeper batsman, advised the Pakistan Cricket Board to not take part in the upcoming world cup scheduled to be played in India.

In his interview, he said Pakistan should not go to play the world cup in India if the Indian team did not come in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan remained the world champion and achieved top position in the ranking and it deserved the international cricket to played in its home.

