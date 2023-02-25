Azam Khan's shot in PSL match reminiscent of father Moin Khan's 1999 stroke

Cricket Cricket Azam Khan's shot in PSL match reminiscent of father Moin Khan's 1999 stroke

The 24-year-old made 97 off 42 helping Islamabad United to bag comprehensive victory

25 February,2023 03:09 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Azam Khan’s thunderous 97 helped Islamabad United bag a comprehensive victory with 63 runs against Quetta Gladiators in match 13 of the Pakistan Super League 8 (PSL 8) at the National Bank Cricket Area, Karachi, on Friday night.

The 24-year-old played a sensational knock in which he smashed eight sixes and nine fours in 42 balls that built 220-run target for Gladiators who were bowled out for 157 with five balls to spare.

Azam spanked hits all around the dial and showcased his best strokes when he struck Hasnain for three consecutive sixes. One of them went on the roof at deep midwicket, leaving social media showering praises on him.

The cricket fans, however, were also quick to find a similarity between an Azam Khan’s stroke and a shot played by his father Moin Khan in 1999. Some users shared a video collage on Twitter, showing Azam Khan replaying his father’s celebrated hit for a six in same fashion.

— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) February 24, 2023

Meanwhile, Azam has dedicated his magnificent innings to his father.