PSL8: Ihsanullah eyes to break Indian pacer Umran Malik's record

The Multan Sultans player recently clocked a 155 Kmph delivery

25 February,2023 11:36 am

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Pacer Ihsanullah Khan, who is representing Multan Sultans in the ongoing edition of the eighth seasion Pakistan Super League (PSL8), said he will break Indian bowler Umran Malik's record of 156 kmph.

Mr Khan has been buzz of the town since the start of the PSL8 where he displayed aggressive bowling skills and clocked a 155 Kmph delivery in a recent match.

“I will try to gain 160 Kmph speed in upcoming matches to surpass Umran Malik’s record,” he said while expressing hope to become a part of the national team.

Mr Malik is the fastest Indian bowler. He clocked a 157 kmph delivery while playing for Hyderabad against Delhi during the Indian T20 League 2022.

It is recalled that Shoaib Akhtar, who is also known as Rawalpindi Express, bowled the fastest delivery in cricket at the speed of 161.3 kmph in a One-Day International (ODI) game against England during the 2003 Cricket World Cup at Cape Town in South Africa.