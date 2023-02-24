Decision on relocation of PSL matches from Lahore, Rawalpindi expected today

The Punjab governments has demanded Rs450 million from PCB in wake of security and lighting

24 February,2023 09:05 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and owners of the all the six franchises of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will hold an emergency meeting to ponder over the relocation of matches from Lahore and Rawalpindi to Karachi as the interim Punjab government has sent a whooping bill of Rs450 for providing security.

The PSL 8 matches are scheduled to be played in Lahore and Rawalpindi from Feb 26 and March 1 respectively. Both cities will host nine matches each. Sources said the provincial government had demanded Rs450 million in addition to Rs50 million the PCB has already paid for the security purpose.

Matches in Multan have already been completed while the Karachi-leg of the largest domestic tournament will end on Sunday.

The PCB has picked Lahore as venue for the PSL final, one qualifier and two eliminators. The shifting of the matches from the provincial capital and Rawalpindi would create problem for the fans who have already bought tickets for the matches.

The cricket board is of the view that previously the security expenses were borne by the provincial governments. In contrast with the Punjab government’s bill, the Sindh government had asked for Rs30million for providing security to matches in Karachi.