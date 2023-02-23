Lahore police chalk out security plan for PSL8 matches

More than 5,000 personnel will perform duties

23 February,2023 10:03 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The Lahore police have chalked out a security plan for the matches of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8).

More than 5,000 personnel, including 11 Superintendents of Police (SPs), 34 DSPs and 94 inspectors will be deployed for the security, said DIG Operations Afzal Kausar. He said security of players and spectators would be ensure.

He said 43 teams of Elite Force, 107 Dolphin and 58 teams of PRU would perform patrolling duties while checkposts would be established around the Lahore airport and Gaddafi Stadium. The security officials will also monitor the important areas through safe city cameras.

The Lahore-leg of the PSL8 is set to begin from Feb 26 with first match to be played between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Earlier this week, the interim Punjab government has imposed Section 144 in the provincial capital in the wake of the PSL matches.