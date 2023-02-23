Wasim Akram's angry reaction to Karachi Kings defeat leaves wife Shaniera in shock

Multan Sultans snatched victory by mere three runs against Karachi Kings on Wednesday

KARACHI – Multan Sultans snatched victory by mere three runs against Karachi Kings in the nail-biting contest of the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8) in Multan.

Following the unexpected defeat, the cameraman was quick to capture a moment in time in the Kings dressing room when their president Wasim Akram lost his cool and slammed a kick in sofa in front of him

The video went viral on social media drawing hilarious response from the users who are surprised after seeing the cricket legend in angry mood.

Now, the wife of former captain, Shaniera Akram has reacted to the video on Twitter. She posted an emoji that represents shock and fright.

Last year, Waseem Akram was spotted having an animated fight with then skipper of Karachi Kings, Babar Azam, during a match against Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. After the video became the talking point on social media, cricket fans were convinced that Babar had been ‘scolded’ by Akram, who had later rebuffed the reports.