Nida Dar is now the leading wicket taker in women's T20Is

Takes 126 wickets, surpasses West Indies' Anisa

22 February,2023 12:46 pm

NEWLANDS (Web Desk) – Pakistani all-rounder skipper Nida Dar surpassed West Indies’ Anisa Mohammad to become the highest wicket-taker in women’s T20Is.

She touched the mark of 126 after England’s batter Heather Knight was caught by Nashra Sadhu on Dar’s ball in a world cup match between Pakistan and England on Tuesday. The right-handed off-spinner achieved the milestone in her 130th T20I match.

However, the English side thumped the Green women by 114 runs after they managed to score their highest 213 against Pakistan.

Earlier, the Pakistani star had equaled the record of the 125 wickets by Carribean's Anisa by taking two wickets in a match against West Indies which the Greens lost by three runs.