Babar Azam ‘feels thrilled’ over Ponting’s praise

21 February,2023 01:29 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistani all-format skipper Babar Azam responded to Australia great Ricky Ponting, saying he was honoured and thrilled to have garnered his praise.

Speaking to the International Cricket Council (ICC) Digital, he said it felt good and boosted your confidence when a legendary player complimented you as he had been through the things you were going and had the knowledge of the game too. "So yes, I try to take these comments positively and try to produce my best,” he added.

Ponting had heaped praise on Azam after he won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year for the first time and ODI Cricketer of the Year for the second consecutive year saying, "I think Babar’s still got a little bit of improvement to come, which is a pretty scary thought with what he’s been able to do, pretty much across all three formats over the last three, four years”.

Answering a question about his style of captaincy, he said he always tried to bring in the right players so that we could win. “I try to take honest decisions and it is the duty of a captain to level up the confidence of his teammates too”, he added.

Upon being asked who he looked up to when he was not able to show a good performance, he replied that first of all, he discussed the matter with his father and then moved on to his team fellows. “Though I have good relations with all the players but I consult with Shadab, Rizwan, and Imam-ul-Haq when necessary as they know what I am thinking”, he added.

