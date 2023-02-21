Quetta Gladiators suffer blow as Sri Lanka Cricket refuses NOC to Wanindu Hasaranga

PCB has updated the franchise on the development

21 February,2023 10:07 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) The Sri Lanka Cricket has not allowed its player Wanindu Hasaranga to travel to Pakistan to participate in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8).

The move is a setback for the Quetta Gladiators, which had signed the experience player in the platinum category for this year. The cricketer was expected to land in Pakistan on Monday but he could not reach after its home cricket board did not issued the NOC.

Meanwhile, the officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has updated the franchise on the development. However, the Gladiators is expected to pick another player as replacement.

Earlier, Sri Lanka Cricket had not issued the NOC to Kusal Mendis who was picked by Lahore Qalandars, who later picked Shai Hope as a replacement.