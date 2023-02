PSL 8: Zalmi elect to bowl first against Gladiators

Akmal replaced by Hafeez for Gladiators; Shanaka makes debut for Zalmi

20 February,2023 07:12 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Peshawar Zalmi opted to field first against Quetta Gladiators in the ninth match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Karachi on Monday.

Gladiators brought back veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, who was replacing Umar Akmal.

Zalmi welcomed Dasun Shanaka into the playing XI for the first time.

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hafeez, Odean Smith, Iftikhar Ahmed, Martin Guptill, Wahid Bangulzai, Jason Roy, Qais Ahmed

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, Jimmy Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, Sufyan Muqeem

