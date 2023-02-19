PSL 8: Qalandars opt to field first against Kings

19 February,2023 07:25 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) – In a high-octane clash, Lahore Qalandars opted to field first against Karachi Kings in the eighth match of the eight edition of the Pakistan Super League in Karachi on Sunday.

For the Kings, Akif Javed was making his first appearance.

Earlier, David Miller’s quickfire 25-ball 52 and Abbas Afridi’s 4-22 led Multan Sultans to 52-run victory over Islamabad United in the seventh match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Multan on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 191 runs, Islamabad United were bundled out for 138 in the 18th over. The United were defeated by Abbas Afridi, who took four wickets.Ihsanullah (2-19) and Usama Mir (2-33) were once again brilliant with the bowl, as both of them grabbed two wickets apiece. They were ably supported by Mohammad Ilyas (2-12), who also claimed two wickets.

For the United, only Rassie van der Dussen and Colin Munro played some quality cricket. Dussen finished with a 32-ball 49, five boundaries, and one sixer.Munro scored 23-ball 31 for his team, hitting one boundary and two sixes. Hasan Nawaz and Azam Khan made 21 and 16, respectively. Stirling was undone on 5 and skipper Shadab removed on 1.

Earlier, after losing Shan Masood on 4-ball 3, once again, Sultans’ skipper Mohammad Rizwan built up a solid partnership with Rilee Rossouw of 91. This collaboration aided the Sultans in gaining ground on the United and paved the way for David Miller's blistering knock.

Mohammad Rizwan was removed by Shadab Khan after promising a 38-ball 50, and smashing five boundaries and one six. Curran dismissed Russouw on 30-ball 36, which included two fours and two massive sixes.

Mohammad Wasim got better of David Miller on 25-ball 52. Miller smashed three fours and four towering sixes and powered the Sultans’ total to 190-4.

Rumman Raees (1-25), Mohammad Wasim (1-49), Shadab Khan (1-42), and Tom Curran (1-32) bagged a wicket apiece.

With this victory, the Sultans firmly cemented their first position in the points table.

Islamabad United opted to field first in the exciting clash against the Sultans in the domestic premium tournament.