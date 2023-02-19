Two matches being played today in PSL 8

19 February,2023 02:53 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Two matches are being played in Pakistan Super League Season 8 in which Multan Sultans are facing Islamabad United while defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings are the competitors on Sunday (Feb 19).

Multan Sultans are at the top spot with four points after two consecutive victories. The morale of the players is high and they have their eyes on victory while Islamabad United are also expecting another success.

The second match of the day is between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings that is to be played at 7 pm.