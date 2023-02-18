Karachi Kings to face Quetta Gladiators in PSL-8's sixth game

Cricket Cricket Karachi Kings to face Quetta Gladiators in PSL-8's sixth game

Both teams are yet to secure first PSL-8 victory

18 February,2023 05:21 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) – In the sixth contest of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Karachi Kings (KK) are set to face Quetta Gladiators (QG) at National Stadium on Saturday. Both teams are yet to open the tournament with a victory.

Kings would fly to the field after losing two close contests against Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans. In the former game, Zalmi secured a two-run win over KK as the Kings could not chase the target of 200 posted by Zalmi. In the latter, Sultans managed to dupe the hopes of Kings by chasing the target of 174 against a loss of six wickets with ten balls left.

On the other hand, Gladiators could not incept the contest with a win as against Multan Sultans, QG posted a total of 110 which the Sultans chased comfortably in the 14th over with 9 wickets in hand.

