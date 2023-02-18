Lahore Qalandars promise to revive hockey

Cricket Cricket Lahore Qalandars promise to revive hockey

Trials will be held in Karachi and Lahore to form two teams

18 February,2023 02:22 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Lahore Qalandars – the title defender in the ongoing domestic cricket season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) – have launched an initiative to revive the ignored national game, hockey, in the country.

Franchise owner Atif Rana announced the launch of “Qalandars Players Development Program (Hockey)” at an event attended by team captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and officials of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

Sharing his plans, Mr Rana announced start of the trials to hunt the talent from Karachi and then move towards Lahore for the same. He said initially two team teams would be formed for matches, adding that it would gradually be turned into a league.

— Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) February 15, 2023

The trials in Karachi began on Friday where the programme received an overwhelming response as a number of players took part in it. Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana and players, including Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, also visited the Karachi HockeyAssociation Sports Complex near Nipa Chorangi to motivate the hockey players.

— Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) February 17, 2023

Overwhelming response in Qalandars Open Hockey Trials.



— Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) February 17, 2023

Former hockey Olympians have appreciated the initiative taken by Qalandars by launching a programme for revival of the national game.