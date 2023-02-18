PSL 8 matches in Karachi to be played as per schedule

Cricket Cricket PSL 8 matches in Karachi to be played as per schedule

Karachi set to host back-to-back matches on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday

18 February,2023 10:23 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the recent terrorist attack on a police compound in Karachi will not disrupt the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) as the matches will be played as per scheduled in the port city.

He said best security arrangements had been made for the PSL teams, which also feature foreign players, adding that militants would not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and all six franchises agreed to continue the PSL 8 as per schedule. They reached an agreement in an emergency meeting called after the terrorist attack on the Karahi Police Office (KPO) on Friday night.

As per the schedule, Karachi Kings will lock horns with Quetta Gladiators at National Bank Cricket Arena today (Saturday) at 7pm while Peshawar Zalmi team will also land in the city early today.

Karachi is scheduled to host back-to-back matches on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. It will host the last match on Feb 26.

A group of militants stormed the Karachi Police Office (KPO) located at the Shahrae Faisal on Friday night. At least four people – two Rangers troops, one policeman and a civilian – were martyred while three terrorists were killed in the more than three-hour long operation.

Commandos from the elite police unit, troops from paramilitary rangers and army snipers took part in the operation to neutralised the attackers.