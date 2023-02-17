Children combatting cancer invited to PSL match to raise cancer awareness

Cricket Cricket Children combatting cancer invited to PSL match to raise cancer awareness

Children combatting cancer invited to PSL match to raise cancer awareness

17 February,2023 08:24 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Children suffering from cancer were invited to Pakistan Super League (PSL) contest between Karachi Kings (KK) and Islamabad United (IU) at National Stadium to raise awareness for cancer.

Players of both teams took selfies with children before the match and recorded their messages as well.

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim said the cancer was a fatal disease and it could only be curbed if identified during early stages. David Weisse said a lot of people were affected by cancer worldwide and family support and patience were needed to fight it.

KK Pacer Muhammad Hasnain said child cancer patients did not get the opportunity to live their life to the fullest adding it was a happy moment to see those children putting up a fight against the life-threatening disease. Left-handed batsman Fakhar Zaman cheered up the children saying “Keep fighting with your heads up”.