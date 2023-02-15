Fans wowed by Babar Azam's befitting reply to Amir's 'tail-ender' comment

Babar played gorgeous cover drive

15 February,2023 10:09 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam captivated the attention of cricketing fans with his befitting reply to Karachi Kings’ speedster Mohammad Amir with a blistering cover drive in the second match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Karachi on Tuesday.

Fans started to express their love and respect for the Pakistan skipper and went on to pen plenty of comments. One of the followers penned, "This cover drive is better than someone's whole career. 7 overs, 84 runs, no wicket."

Earlier, Mohammad Amir claimed that bowling to Babar was the same as bowling to a tail-ender.

